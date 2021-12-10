‘Ghodalagi’ Besha of Trinity in Puri's Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: With the onset of winter in Sri Jagannath temple, the servitors on Thursday, December 9, 2021, dressed the Trinity in warm clothes, a ritual popular as ‘Ghodalagi’ Besha. Three sets of dressers covered the deities with velvet blankets and headgear made of wool and cotton to beat the chill. As per tradition, the colour of the dresses is changed each day of the week as per the ruling star. As per the temple almanac, each star is identified with a specific colour.

While on Monday, the colour of the dress is grey, it is a blend of five different colours called ‘Barapatia’ on Tuesday, blue on Wednesday, yellow on Thursday, white on Friday, black on Saturday and red on Sunday. The servitors change the dress of the Trinity every afternoon after offering bhog. This practice is repeated every day from ‘Odhana Sasthi’ to ‘Basanta Panchami’ (Saraswati Puja).

During the daytime, the deities use their routine dresses but in the evening, they are covered in woolen clothes. Devotees too imitate the deities while choosing the colour of their dress during the period.

Hundreds of devotees witnessed this colourful ‘Ghodalagi’ Besha of the Trinity. However last year, devotees could not catch a glimpse of the Trinity in the winter Besha due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

