NIA team in Odisha's Koraput to quiz top Maoist leader

It was also suspected that top Maoist leader Dubasi Sankar alias Arun had a hand in the 2012 Maoist attack.

Published: 10th December 2021 07:51 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A two-member team of National Investigating Agency (NIA) arrived at Koraput on Thursday, December 9, 2021, to interrogate top Maoist leader Dubasi Sankar alias Arun in connection with the killing of four BSF personnel in an ambush by the red rebels near Malkangiri’s Balimela in 2012. 

Security forces had nabbed Arun near Petaguda forest in Koraput’s Boipariguda on September 14 this year. Carrying Rs 20 lakh reward on his head, Arun was wanted by police in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh for his alleged involvement in several crimes including killing of many security personnel. It was also suspected that Arun had a hand in 2012 Maoist attack.

Sources said the NIA team has filed an application in Jeypore SDJM court to interrogate Arun who is currently lodged in Koraput Central jail. A senior police officer said the NIA is camping in Koraput.

