STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

18 including two minors held for trader's murder in Odisha

Balasore Sadar police on Thursday arrested 16 persons besides two minors for allegedly killing a businessman of Jagannath Patana over past rivalry.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Two accused minors were sent to the juvenile home. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Balasore Sadar police on Thursday arrested 16 persons besides two minors for allegedly killing a businessman of Jagannath Patana over past rivalry.

The accused, hailing from Baliapal, Sadar and Sahadevkhunta, were produced in Balasore SDJM court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected. Two accused minors were sent to the juvenile home.  

Sources said, two unidentified youths came on a motorcycle and attacked Binod Bihari Das, a native of Sasan panchayat in Jagannath Patana within Sadar police limits in broad daylight at Kuruda Square on October 31 this year. They opened fire at him and also attacked him with sharp weapons before fleeing the spot. 

A case was registered in this connection under sections 302 and 34 of IPC and 25 and 27 under Arms Act. Police have seized sharp weapons, a hockey stick, a country-made pistol, ammunition, nine mobile phones, a bike and `15,850 cash from the possession of the accused. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balasore Sadar police Binod Bihari Das Jagannath Patana Odisha Police
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp