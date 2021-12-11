18 including two minors held for trader's murder in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Balasore Sadar police on Thursday arrested 16 persons besides two minors for allegedly killing a businessman of Jagannath Patana over past rivalry.

The accused, hailing from Baliapal, Sadar and Sahadevkhunta, were produced in Balasore SDJM court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected. Two accused minors were sent to the juvenile home.

Sources said, two unidentified youths came on a motorcycle and attacked Binod Bihari Das, a native of Sasan panchayat in Jagannath Patana within Sadar police limits in broad daylight at Kuruda Square on October 31 this year. They opened fire at him and also attacked him with sharp weapons before fleeing the spot.

A case was registered in this connection under sections 302 and 34 of IPC and 25 and 27 under Arms Act. Police have seized sharp weapons, a hockey stick, a country-made pistol, ammunition, nine mobile phones, a bike and `15,850 cash from the possession of the accused.