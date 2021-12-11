STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD hopes for electoral gains after Dr Prafulla Majhi's entry in party

With Majhi’s induction into BJD, the ruling party is hoping to strengthen its base in Sundargarh sub-division ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Prafulla Majhi examining a patient at Talsara PHC

Dr Prafulla Majhi examining a patient at Talsara PHC (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Three-time MLA and Congress leader of Talsara Dr Prafulla Majhi joined BJD on Friday.
Majhi had announced his resignation from Congress on December 6. Soon after, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee suspended him from the party for indiscipline and anti-party activities.

With Majhi’s induction into BJD, the ruling party is hoping to strengthen its base in Sundargarh sub-division ahead of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections.

State general secretary of BJD and former Sundargarh MLA Yogesh Singh said Majhi was inducted into the ruling party at Bhubaneswar in presence of senior leaders. He exuded confidence that Majhi, who hails from the dominant Bhuyan community, would help strengthen BJD in Talsara Assembly constituency and rest of Sundargarh district.

Majhi said, “I was feeling neglected in Congress. Inspired by the leadership of BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, I joined BJD and would work to strengthen the party in Sundargarh district. I don’t expect any position in BJD.” 

The BJD’s electoral performance in Sundargarh sub-division has not been noteworthy. In 2017 ZP polls, the BJD had won just two out of 18 seats in the sub-division. The ruling party won only one of the seven ZP seats in Talsara constituency. 

In 2006, Majhi won the by-election to Talsara Assembly constituency and retained the seat twice in 2009 and 2014 polls. However, his vote share continued to dip. In 2019 election, he slipped to the third place by securing 41,111 votes. While BJD’s SW Soren was placed second with 44,076 votes, BJP’s Bhawani Bhoi won the seat by securing 60,624 votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Dr Prafulla Majhi
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp