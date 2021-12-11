BJD hopes for electoral gains after Dr Prafulla Majhi's entry in party

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Three-time MLA and Congress leader of Talsara Dr Prafulla Majhi joined BJD on Friday.

Majhi had announced his resignation from Congress on December 6. Soon after, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee suspended him from the party for indiscipline and anti-party activities.

With Majhi’s induction into BJD, the ruling party is hoping to strengthen its base in Sundargarh sub-division ahead of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections.

State general secretary of BJD and former Sundargarh MLA Yogesh Singh said Majhi was inducted into the ruling party at Bhubaneswar in presence of senior leaders. He exuded confidence that Majhi, who hails from the dominant Bhuyan community, would help strengthen BJD in Talsara Assembly constituency and rest of Sundargarh district.

Majhi said, “I was feeling neglected in Congress. Inspired by the leadership of BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, I joined BJD and would work to strengthen the party in Sundargarh district. I don’t expect any position in BJD.”

The BJD’s electoral performance in Sundargarh sub-division has not been noteworthy. In 2017 ZP polls, the BJD had won just two out of 18 seats in the sub-division. The ruling party won only one of the seven ZP seats in Talsara constituency.

In 2006, Majhi won the by-election to Talsara Assembly constituency and retained the seat twice in 2009 and 2014 polls. However, his vote share continued to dip. In 2019 election, he slipped to the third place by securing 41,111 votes. While BJD’s SW Soren was placed second with 44,076 votes, BJP’s Bhawani Bhoi won the seat by securing 60,624 votes.