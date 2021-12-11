Dhanu Yatra in Odisha postponed amid Covid-19 concern

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Dhanu Yatra, the largest open air theatre of the world, has been postponed due to the prevailing Covid situation. The 11-day festival, which celebrates the cultural grandiosity of Western Odisha, was scheduled to start from January 7 next year.

The decision to postpone the event was taken in the executive committee meeting of Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Samiti (DYMS) on Friday. A notice issued by the district administration stated that the current Covid guidelines of the State government do not permit such a huge congregation of people usually witnessed during Dhanu Yatra. Thus, it has been decided to postpone the festival for the time being.

If the Covid situation improves by next month and the January guidelines allow for organising the festival, the DYMS will hold another meeting to reschedule the date of Dhanu Yatra. DYMS convener Sureswar Satpathy said considering the prevailing situation, organising the Dhanu Yatra would put lives of many people at risk. “It is unfortunate that we have not been able to hold the festival for the second consecutive year. But we will have to ensure the safety of people first. Hopefully, if the situation improves, we will hold the festival in February,” he added.

For the first time in 55 years, Dhanu Yatra was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The famed festival, which started during 1947-48 at the time of India’s Independence, had been earlier cancelled in 1965 due to the Indo-Pak war.