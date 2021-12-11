STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eco Retreat at Odisha's Putsil from December 15

Putsil Valley

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With infrastructure for the Eco Retreat almost ready, the Odisha Tourism department has decided to conduct the glamping festival at Putsil Valley in Koraput’s Semiliguda block from December 15. It was earlier scheduled to start from December 6. 

As Putsil’s picturesque surroundings attract tourists round the year, the district administration had proposed its inclusion as one of the venues for the Eco Retreat in January this year. After the Tourism department accorded consent in June,  plans were readied to put up at least 25 cottages to accommodate visitors besides making arrangements for trekking, yoga, food show and other cultural activities. 

Sources said, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has roped in workers from Rajasthan to do the cottages and other ancillary infrastructure and most are in the final stage.  

Contacted, district tourist officer T Pradhani confirmed that the Eco Retreat will begin in Putsil valley from December 15 and most of the necessary infrastructure is in place. Bookings are being done through http://ecoretreat.odishatourism.gov.in, he said.

