Fire breaks out in Odisha's Jaleswar hospital

By Express News Service

Fire engine near GK Bhattar Hospital

in Jaleswar. (Photo | Express)

BALASORE: A fire broke out at GK Bhattar Hospital in Jaleswar NAC, Balasore on Friday afternoon.

At around 3.15 pm, smoke was seen emanating from the store room and spreading to the wards and administrative office of the hospital.

Acting immediately, the hospital staff informed the fire brigade which reached the spot and doused the flames.

While no casualty was reported, the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained by Energy department officials.

Administrative officer in-charge of the hospital Dr Dillip Kumar Patra told mediapersons that the reason behind the mishap could be short circuit due to consumption overload in the store room housing the refrigerator and air conditioner.



The hospital is located near the Odisha-West Bengal border and caters to the people of Jaleswar and Bhograi blocks of the district.