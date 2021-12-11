Hostile Odisha villagers force Covid-19 vaccination team to flee

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, vaccine hesitancy in certain rural pockets of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district continues to be a worrying factor for the administration.

On Thursday, a doctor narrowly escaped from being beaten up with slippers during a vaccination camp in the remote Bandhadhipapada village under Ankelbida panchayat of Hemgir block.

Sources said a health team was visiting the tribal village for vaccination camp. Four villagers including a woman took the jab at the camp. After receiving the dose, the woman immediately left for home and complained of head reeling. The team doctor, Dipak Patel, rushed to her home and treated her.

Soon after, around 30 villagers including the women reached the camp and started making absurd claims about the vaccines. They claimed that the vaccine would cause infertility in women and turned violent.

Dr Patel alleged that the villagers hurled abuses at the team and a woman suddenly took out her footwear and tried to beat him. The hostile villagers then forced the health team to leave the place.

Sources said of the total 62,573 eligible adults in Hemgir block, 48,524 have taken the first dose so far. As many as 23,811 adults have taken both the doses.

Chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra admitted that a sizeable number of villagers in remote pockets across Sundargarh is unwilling to take the vaccines. To avoid vaccination, the villagers are either hiding or resorting to violent behaviour.

So far, around 12.67 lakh of the total 16.50 lakh adult population in the district have taken the first dose. Around 7.36 lakh adults have received both the doses.