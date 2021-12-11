STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Disruption-hit winter session comes to an end 20 days before schedule

Marred by continuous disruption over the Mamita Meher murder case, the winter session of the Assembly was adjourned 20 days ahead of schedule on Friday.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Marred by continuous disruption over the Mamita Meher murder case, the winter session of the Assembly was adjourned 20 days ahead of schedule on Friday.

This was for the first time that question hour could not be taken up even for a single day during the nine-day session as the protesting Opposition MLAs created ruckus inside the House. Besides, no adjournment or calling attention motion could be discussed as the BJP and Congress MLAs invented new ways to create pandemonium demanding the ouster of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra over the issue.

Assembly started on a noisy note on Friday as the Opposition members continued with the protest in the well of the House holding placards and beating gongs to press for their demands. Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the proceedings twice - first till 11.30 am and then up to 4 pm - as the Opposition members persisted with their demand. An all party meeting convened by the Speaker failed to end the stalemate.

The Appropriation Bill for supplementary budget was passed amidst the din following which the Speaker adjourned the House indefinitely. The winter session which commenced on December 1, was scheduled to end on December 31. Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallik brought the motion to adjourn the House stating that there were no pending business.

The BJP and Congress, however, criticised the premature adjournment of the House describing the government as ‘escapist’. The BJP MLAs sat on a dharna in front of the Assembly protesting the decision.  
Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi said that the BJP wanted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to attend the House and dismiss Minister of State for Home Dibyashankar Mishra for his alleged link with the main accused in the Mamita Meher case. “The Chief Minister can move all over Odisha to distribute BSKY cards, but cannot attend the Assembly to face the Opposition,” he said.

The Congress MLAs also sat on a dharna in front the Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises in protest against the early end to the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamita Meher murder case Odisha Assembly
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp