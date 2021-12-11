Odisha: Puri temple servitor held on sodomy charge

By Express News Service

PURI: A Senior servitor of Mahalaxmi temple on the Srimandir premises was arrested by Lions Gate police for allegedly sodomising a minor servitor. The accused is Laxminarayan Khuntia.

Father of the 16-year-old victim, who is also a servitor in the Jagannath temple, filed a complaint on Thursday following which Khuntia was arrested. According to the complaint, the minor used to come to the temple to assist his blind father in temple services. He was being sodomised by the accused for the last two months.

Unable to bear the trauma, the victim shared his ordeal with his father who then reached out to the police. The boy’s father also filed complaints with the temple and district administrations.

Lion’s Gate IIC Sunil Pradhan said a criminal case has been registered. The accused servitor has been arrested under sections 377, 294, 506 of the IPC and 6 of POCSO Act. He was produced in the court of SDJM. The victim’s father has sought police protection for the family.