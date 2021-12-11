STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Puri temple servitor held on sodomy charge

According to the complaint, the minor used to come to the temple to assist his blind father in temple services.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PURI: A Senior servitor of Mahalaxmi temple on the Srimandir premises was arrested by Lions Gate police for allegedly sodomising a minor servitor. The accused is Laxminarayan Khuntia.

Father of the 16-year-old victim, who is also a servitor in the Jagannath temple, filed a complaint on Thursday following which Khuntia was arrested. According to the complaint, the minor used to come to the temple to assist his blind father in temple services. He was being sodomised by the accused for the last two months.

Unable to bear the trauma, the victim shared his ordeal with his father who then reached out to the police. The boy’s father also filed complaints with the temple and district administrations. 

Lion’s Gate IIC Sunil Pradhan said a criminal case has been registered. The accused servitor has been arrested under sections 377, 294, 506 of the IPC and 6 of POCSO Act. He was produced in the court of SDJM. The victim’s father has sought police protection for the family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp