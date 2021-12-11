Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik extends additional rice distribution for four more months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed to extend distribution of additional five kilograms of rice, per head, free of cost to beneficiaries of the Odisha food security scheme for four more months.

As per the directive, each beneficiary of the state food security scheme will get an additional five kilograms of rice from the allotment month of December 2021 to March 2022, in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation .

As many as 2,88,528 families comprising of 9,15,532 members covered under the State Food Security Scheme, will be benefited.

For this purpose, 4,578 tonnes of rice will be supplied per month totaling 18,310.640 tonnes of rice from the State pool with an expenditure of Rs 68.13 crore from the state’s own fund.

This will facilitate beneficiaries enrolled in the State Food Security Scheme to remain at par with beneficiaries under National Food Security Act.