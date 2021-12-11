Rain-hit ryots stage stir in Odisha, seek crop damage relief

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A large number of farmers gheraoed the tehsil offices at Rajnagar and Rajkanika on Friday demanding compensation for crop loss due to the recent cyclone Jawad-induced heavy rains.

Holding rotten paddy stalks, the agitating farmers accused the district administration of being indifferent to their plight. Rabi Narayan Lenka, a farmer of Rajnagar, alleged that instead of addressing the problems, the district officials are only paying lip-service to the farmers’ concerns.

“Paddy crops have been completely damaged due to the heavy rains. We were forced to gherao the offices as the administration is indifferent to our problems. Apart from crop loss compensation, we demand distribution of seed kits to farmers for next season and waiver of loans,” Lenka added.

Hundreds of farmers are staring at a bleak future due to the unseasonal rains. Though around a week has passed, not a single farmer has been paid any assistance, alleged Datahari Mallick of Madanapur whose paddy crop on three acre of land is still under water.

“Had there been no rain for four days in December, farmers would have harvested paddy by now. But the farmers are in a spot of bother after losing ripened paddy crops to the untimely showers. It is high time the government announced a special package for rain-affected farmers of the district,” said Mallick.

President of the district unit of Krusak Sabha Umesh Chandra Singh demanded immediate compensation for farmers who suffered crop loss. Besides, crop loans availed by the affected farmers should be waived off.

Later in the day, Rajnagar tehsildar Bholanath Sethi held discussion with the agitating farmers and assured them of providing necessary assistance from the government.

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Shiva Charan Mallick said currently, agriculture extension officers of all the blocks are busy assessing the losses sustained by farmers. All affected farmers will get compensation soon.