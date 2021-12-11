STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Schools in Odisha without certificate of recognition to face action

This has left parents worried as the State government has clarified that schools lacking certificate of recognition cannot send their students for admission to Navodaya or Adarsh Vidyalayas.

Published: 11th December 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

School, Students

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has asked the District Education Officers (DEOs) to take action against the schools lacking certificate of recognition (CoR) and issue show cause notice for their closure.
School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash told the Assembly recently that private English medium schools not having CoR will face action and the DEOs have been issued instructions to take steps in this regard.

As per the statistics of the School and Mass Education (SME) department, around 39 per cent private English medium schools at the elementary-level in Odisha have not obtained CoR from the State government.

Odisha has 1,969 private English medium schools where education is imparted to students from Class I to VIII. However, only 1,204 of these schools have obtained CoR, while the remaining 765 are yet to be recognised. Similarly, only 389 private schools at secondary level (Class IX and X) have received their CoR though the number of such schools in the State is more than 1,000.

This has left parents worried as the State government has clarified that schools lacking CoR cannot send their students for admission to Navodaya or Adarsh Vidyalayas. As per government norms, students of schools that do not have CoR would not be able to get admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas or Adarsh Vidyalayas under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota.

Members of the Abhibhabak Mahasangh said that though Odisha has a total 6,767 private schools identified by the SME department, only 2,531 had obtained NOC to function. Schools not having CoR and NOC must face action, members of the Mahasangh demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Government Odisha Schools
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp