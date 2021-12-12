‘Chabirani’ director questions validity of State film awards, moves Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 31st edition of State Film Awards for the year 2019 has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court issuing notices to the State government on Friday on a petition challenging its validity. The awards were announced on November 5 this year.

The petition filed by Bobby Islam, who directed Odia film ‘Chabirani’, alleged violation of the Odisha State Awards for Films Rules, 2010, in the final selection of the awardees. Chabirani is based on a gangrape and murder case that took place in 1980.

Bobby alleged that although his film was original and qualified for the awards, it was not selected in any of the categories.

Instead, the jury selected Khusi for awards in best actor, best actress, best editor and best child artiste categories although it is a remake of a Korean film ‘Hope’.

The jury had also selected ‘Golmal Love’ in the category of best comedy even as it was a copy of ‘Carry on Jatta’, a Punjabi film, he said.

The single judge bench of Justice Arindam Sinha fixed Monday (December 13) for hearing on the matter. By then, the bench expected the respondents to file their respective responses to the petition.

Respondents issued notices included Secretary and Director of department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, Chairman of the jury Surendra Sahoo (cinematographer) and other jury members Pranab Kishore Pattnayak (musician) and Tripura Mishra (actress).