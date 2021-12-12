Historic ‘Vyasa Sarovar’ facelift on cards at Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The historic ‘Vyasa Sarovar’ Peetha at Vyasanagar and its surroundings will get a facelift soon.

A blueprint has already been prepared by the Tourism department for the purpose, said Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore.

“Around Rs 60 crore has been sanctioned for beautification of Vyasa Sarovar and its surroundings. The money will be spent from the District Mineral Foundation fund. The tender for the beautification project has already been floated and the facelift work of the ‘peetha’ will be started soon,” he said.

Apart from basic amenities like safe drinking water, a waiting room for tourists will be constructed at the complex. This apart, renovation of the pond will be carried out.

As per mythology, Duryodhana, the eldest of the Kauravas, hid in ‘Gupta Ganga’, located in the Vyasa Sarovar Peetha, during Mahabharata.

Later, Bheema, one of the Pandavas, spotted Duryodhana and broke his thigh.