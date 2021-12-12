STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Siblings’ fight over father's final rites escalates to acid attack, four hurt 

The injured Manoj Soni and his neighbours Harihar Bhoi, Pinku Sharma and Gita Devi, sustained 50-60 per cent burn injuries.

Published: 12th December 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 09:38 AM

Acid Attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Dispute between two siblings over sharing the expenses of funeral rites of their father turned ugly leading to an acid attack that left four persons including a woman injured at Nuapada on the outskirts of Bargarh town on Saturday.

Manoj’s elder brother Pawan (45), who flung the acid, was hurt after people in the neighbourhood caught hold of him and thrashed him following the incident.

All of them are currently undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

Sources said, the sibling duo’s father passed away two months back and Pawan had spent around `34,000 for the last rites.

While younger brother Manoj, 30, owed Pawan `18,000, he was reportedly not paying his share despite repeated reminders. 

On Saturday, the two of them again got into a fight over the issue. As it escalated, Pawan, in a fit of rage, brought a can of hydrochloric acid from the bathroom and threw it at Manoj.

Hearing the screams, neighbours Harihar, Pinku and Gita rushed in to check but Pawan allegedly hurled acid at them too and tried to flee. However, he was caught and faced locals’ ire. 

IIC of Town police station Sadananda Pujari said Pawan have been shifted to VIMSAR and police has been deployed outside his ward. No case has been registered against him till now, he said.
 

