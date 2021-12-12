STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students clash in Rourkela's SK DAV Polytechnic over ragging issue

Sources said, a welcome ceremony for the junior students was underway at the institute when some seniors accosted few junior students and reportedly subjected them to ragging.

Published: 12th December 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Two groups of students of the government-run SK DAV Polytechnic here clashed on Saturday evening allegedly over a ragging issue. 

Taking offence, junior students engaged in a scuffle with their seniors forcing the institute administration to intervene and also call the police who rushed to the spot to restore normalcy.  

While principal Reenati Das was unavailable for comment, a senior police officer said the institute’s anti-ragging committee has agreed to investigate the matter for further action. 

Additional SP BK Bhoi said situation at the institute was brought under control immediately but refused to comment on the reason behind the clash. 
 

Comments

