3 radiology machines, 6 analysers for Odisha's Kalahandi

Although the installation of an analyser was welcomed by the locals of Kesinga, the absence of a radiology machine in the CHC, which sees a huge influx of local and outside patients, was criticised.

Published: 13th December 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

doctors

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a major boost to healthcare in Kalahandi, three digital radiology machines will be installed in as many government institutions in the district. This is aimed at enhancing and strengthening diagnostic services along with reducing dependency on outside districts for the same. 

Slated to enhance and strengthen diagnostic services in the district, the machines will be set up at Bhawanipatna district headquarters hospital (DHH), Dharamgarh sub-divisional hospital and Junagarh community health centre. Besides, two automated analysers will be installed at DHH and Dharamgarh and four others at community health centres (CHCs) in Junagarh, Kesinga, Kalampur and Thuamul Rampur.

“Each radiology machine costs Rs 90 lakh and the analysers will help in carrying out blood analysis under 42 parameters,” said programme manager of National Rural Health Mission, Kalahandi Abani Mohapatra. 

Although the installation of an analyser was welcomed by the locals of Kesinga, the absence of a radiology machine in the CHC, which sees a huge influx of local as well as outside patients, was criticised. 

Comments

