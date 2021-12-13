STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Calamity-prone Odisha second in forest cover denudation

Madhya Pradesh tops the list with over 19,638 hectare forest land facing denudation in the last five years while Telangana is third in the list with denudation of over 8,209 hectare forest area.

Published: 13th December 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Forest, Green Cover, Afforestation

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has approved diversion of a whopping 11,862.24 hectare of forest land for non-forestry use from 2016 to 2021, standing second in the country in terms of denudation of forests in the last five years. 

Madhya Pradesh tops the list with over 19,638 hectare forest land facing denudation in the last five years while Telangana is third in the list with denudation of over 8,209 hectare forest area. As per statistics of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the forest land was diverted for 101 projects including mining and expansion of highways in the State. 

Statistics of Odisha Forest department suggests a staggering 1.4 crore trees were felled between 2015-16 and 2019-20 for expansion of National and State highways and other projects. The highest 62,02,936 trees were felled in 2015-16 followed by 18,07,909 in 2016-17, 13,10,314 in 2017-18, 20,44,782 in 2018-19 and 26,77,686 in 2019-20. 

While the State continues to face loss of green cover for non-forestry purposes, forest officials said compensatory afforestation is mandatory for diversion of such lands. Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey had informed the Parliament recently that non-forestry use of forest land is allowed under the provisions of Forest (Conservation) Act for development purposes after following due process. 

As per the forest and tree cover assessment carried out biennially by the Forest Survey of India and published in India State of Forest Report (ISFR), the State’s green cover has increased by 1,821 sq km between 2015 and 2019. The green cover of the State which was 54,446 sq km in 2015 has increased to 56,267 sq km in 2019. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha deforestation Odisha trees Odisha Green Cover Odisha forest denudation
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp