CM Naveen Patnaik to unveil ‘CuttackShield’ for effective management of Covid-19 in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate ‘CuttackShield’, a web and mobile application for effective management of Covid-19 in the city on Monday, December 13, 2021. An initiative of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), the application, developed at a cost of Rs 15 lakh is aimed at providing faster and transparent services to the city’s residents under the State government’s 5T programme. It comprises two parts - home isolation and grievance/query management.

The home isolation part provides information on live updates on patients’ health status. It is aimed at bridging the gap between patients, health workers, doctors and CMC authorities. The application will also help in keeping track health status of Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation and facilitate health workers to regularly monitor their condition.

“It will help CMC authorities determine the exact status of patients along with ascertaining the GIS location of each affected person. It will provide a clear picture on the Covid 19 status in Cuttack city. The health workers shall be able to update patients’ data like oxygen, temperature, etc on a daily basis and these can be monitored by doctors, CMC officials and other authorities,” said CMC deputy commissioner Latashree Bag.

The application will help patients too. It will help them keep a track of their progress and raise signal of sequence (SoS) if they require medical assistance. The SoS will directly connect the patients with doctors at the CMC’s control room as well as CHCs and PHCs nearby.

While the link for the website is http://www.cuttackshield.org, the mobile app can be downloaded from the official website of CMC- http://cmccuttack.gov.in and http://www.cuttackshield.org.In the second part, citizens can lodge their grievances or lodge a query on issues faced by them at hospitals for ICUs. Grievances/queries under CMC’s jurisdiction can directly be raised through the application. The grievances raised through the application will be directly mapped to the officials concerned of CMC for redressal, Bag informed.