STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM attends smart class on whirlwind tour of Ganjam district

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 659 projects worth Rs 570 crore besides laying foundation stones of 645 projects worth Rs1,582 crore.

Published: 13th December 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attending a class with students of Brundaban Vidyapitha in Ganjam district on Sunday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attending a class with students of Brundaban Vidyapitha in Ganjam district on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: On a whirlwind tour of Ganjam on Sunday, December 12, 2021, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated several projects and launched distribution of smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in the district besides attending a smart class with school students.

Launching the BSKY cards at Hinjili, the CM said under the scheme, the poor will have access to medical services without getting into financial problem. Beneficiaries can avail services from 200 top hospitals of the country with the help of the cashless smart cards. Each family can avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Women can avail this benefit up to Rs 10 lakh every year. More than 25 lakh people in Ganjam district will get the benefit of this scheme.

Naveen also paid tributes to his father, the legendary Biju Patnaik. He inaugurated 659 projects worth Rs 570 crore besides laying foundation stones of 645 projects worth Rs1,582 crore. The CM also launched new schemes worth Rs 127 crore including the bus service for ‘Ganjam Darshan’.

Later, the CM reached Brundaban Vidyapitha, one of the transformed high schools in the district, and joined the students in the smart classroom. He interacted with the students on various topics and inspected the modern laboratory, e-library and other state-of-the-art facilities in the school.

Naveen held an interactive session with PRI members of the district and felicitated them for their commendable work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier on the day, Naveen offered prayers at Tara Tarini temple, the presiding deity of Ganjam district, in Purushottampur block. He reviewed the renovation works of the shrine, which is being developed with modern amenities for pilgrims. The CM announced that the temple’s transformation will be completed by 2023.

Naveen was accompanied by 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, MPs Chandra Sekhar Sahu and Pramila Bisoi besides several MLAs. Around 13 platoons of police force were deployed for the CM’s visit.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Ganjam Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik smartclass CM smart class
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp