Odisha CM attends smart class on whirlwind tour of Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: On a whirlwind tour of Ganjam on Sunday, December 12, 2021, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated several projects and launched distribution of smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in the district besides attending a smart class with school students.

Launching the BSKY cards at Hinjili, the CM said under the scheme, the poor will have access to medical services without getting into financial problem. Beneficiaries can avail services from 200 top hospitals of the country with the help of the cashless smart cards. Each family can avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Women can avail this benefit up to Rs 10 lakh every year. More than 25 lakh people in Ganjam district will get the benefit of this scheme.

Naveen also paid tributes to his father, the legendary Biju Patnaik. He inaugurated 659 projects worth Rs 570 crore besides laying foundation stones of 645 projects worth Rs1,582 crore. The CM also launched new schemes worth Rs 127 crore including the bus service for ‘Ganjam Darshan’.

Later, the CM reached Brundaban Vidyapitha, one of the transformed high schools in the district, and joined the students in the smart classroom. He interacted with the students on various topics and inspected the modern laboratory, e-library and other state-of-the-art facilities in the school.

Naveen held an interactive session with PRI members of the district and felicitated them for their commendable work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier on the day, Naveen offered prayers at Tara Tarini temple, the presiding deity of Ganjam district, in Purushottampur block. He reviewed the renovation works of the shrine, which is being developed with modern amenities for pilgrims. The CM announced that the temple’s transformation will be completed by 2023.

Naveen was accompanied by 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, MPs Chandra Sekhar Sahu and Pramila Bisoi besides several MLAs. Around 13 platoons of police force were deployed for the CM’s visit.

