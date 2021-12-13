STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Sambalpur University to go paperless from January

Sambalpur University

Sambalpur University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur University is all set to go paperless from January next year by switching over to the digital mode for most of the administrative and academic work including issuance of certificates.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said, “From January, the administrative office of the university will be transformed into an e-office and we will also start issuing degree certificates online. With digitisation, there will be no need to move files physically as everything will be done online through computers. This will save time and efforts of the staff.”

The Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) has been entrusted with the task of executing the project. Currently, the process of scanning the documents to create a digital archive is underway. The university has also procured computers which will be issued to different sections shortly. All the scanned documents will be uploaded in the computers.

So far, the university has already spent Rs 1 crore towards procurement of computers, high-end scanners and other peripherals for the project. This apart, Rs 10 lakh has been paid to CMGI initially for scanning the documents. 

The rest amount will be paid after the document digitisation work is completed. After implementation of the project, students of 222 colleges affiliated to Sambalpur University in 10 districts of western Odisha can avail their provisional certificates, mark-sheets and other services without any hassles. 

The students will be given an user-ID and a password to apply for documents online. Their request will be forwarded to the university through their respective colleges and the verification will also be conducted online. Subsequently, they can download their documents.

On October 27 this year, the university had started issuing migration certificates online. Mittal said, “We have to switch over to the online mode by next month as the government has given us a mandate to launch the project by January 1. The university has already created a National Academic Depository (NAD) of certificates and mark-sheets of students who have taken admission from 2015 onwards. The online repository is a permanent record of documents which will serve a number of verification and authentication purposes in future.”

