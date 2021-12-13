Woman Maoist lays down arms before DGP in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: A woman cadre of the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay at Sunabeda in Koraput district on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

She was identified as Phulbati Ushendi alias Dipika of Gumundi village under Kanker district in Chhattisgarh. Dipika had joined the Maoist organisation in 2008 and was working as an area committee member of Khadag in KKBN division. She was given the task to take care of the injured and sick Maoists. Police suspect her involvement in Naxal violence during the 2019 General Elections.

DGP Abhay said the woman cadre gave up arms due to the various development activities undertaken by the State government. She will get financial assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of Odisha government for building house, pursuing studies and getting training in a trade/vocation of her will. “I appeal to all Maoist cadres to lay down arms and join the mainstream for a better future,” he said.

The DGP also inaugurated a new police station building at Pottangi and felicitated nine officials for their outstanding work in anti-narcotics drive.

On the day, Abhay visited the newly-established BSF company operating base (COB) at Maoist-infested Ghanabeda village under Panasput panchayat in Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal.

Reviewing the security situation and anti-Maoist operation in the area, Abhay said the forces have made an immense contribution in restoring peace in the erstwhile cut-off region of Swabhiman Anchal. He lauded the BSF for erecting the makeshift camp at Ghanabeda in a record time. The district police will construct a permanent COB for the BSF at the existing site in a few days, the DGP added.

“Maoists have started fleeing the area due to improvement in security scenario. Four BSF COBs have come up in Swabhiman Anchal in the last two years and development works expedited in the region,” he added. Among others, ADG (Headquarters) Lalit Das, SIW IG Amitabh Thakur, DIG Anirudh Singh, Malkangiri SP Prahlad Sahai Meena and BSF officials were present.