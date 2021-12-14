STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Body of BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma's aide recovered in Odisha's Brahmagiri

While sources said that the youth's body bore several injury marks, police have detained three youths in this connection and are interrogating them.

By Express News Service

PURI : Unease prevailed in Brahmagiri area of Puri after the body of missing youth Chitta Ranjan Palei was found floating in Nuanai river on Monday. Chitta, a native of Sanabenakudi village in Brahmagiri, was the personal security guard of BJD leader and deputy chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma.

He was missing since the last two days. Sources said the youth's body bore several injury marks. Police have detained three youths in this connection and are interrogating them.

Uncle Purna Chandra Palei alleged that the injury marks on Chitta’s body indicate that it is a case of murder. Some persons had attacked Chitta and his friend with sharp weapons before he went missing.

Additional SP of Puri Purna Chandra Pradhan said basing on circumstantial evidence, it seems to be a case of murder. The body has been sent to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy. The postmortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

On Saturday, family members of the deceased youth had lodged a complaint with police stating that Chitta had gone to attend a picnic with his friends on Friday night. However, he did not return home. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered and investigation launched. During search, the cops found one of Chitta’s friends Jagannath with critical injuries near Gadamrugasira village within Sadar police limits. 

Police also found blood stains at the spot and recovered boots, bike and mobile phone of the deceased. On Sunday, hundreds of residents of Brahmagiri gheraoed Puri Sadar police station suspecting Chitta’s disappearance to be a fallout of political rivalry.

Sources said locals suspect it to be a political killing. Since tension is simmering in Brahmagiri over the incident, police presence has been beefed up in the area.

