STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Odisha government alerts districts bordering Andhra Pradesh over Omicron fear

Director of Medical Education and Training Dr Rama Raman Mohanty said the State government has put all possible measures in place to deal with the situation.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Monday issued an alert for districts bordering Andhra Pradesh following detection of COVID super mutant Omicron in the neighbouring state. 

However, Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Dr Rama Raman Mohanty said the State government is aware of the development and has put all possible measures in place to deal with the situation. "No international traveller in Odisha has tested positive for the new strain yet," he said and advised people not to panic and follow Covid appropriate behaviour to prevent the spread of infection. 

Screening and testing measures have been put in place at airports in the State. Also, genome sequencing of those returning from abroad is being carried out, he said. The DMET said that samples of those testing positive for COVID-19 are also being sent for genome sequencing. With around 10 per cent of the State’s elderly population yet to be vaccinated, the new Covid variant in Andhra Pradesh has come as an alarm. 

The DMET requested eligible persons, who are yet to be vaccinated, to get the jab at the nearest inoculation centres without wasting time. "We have increased the number of vaccination centres in the State to ensure timely vaccination of the eligible population," he said. 

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were also reported in this period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron variant COVID19 Coronavirus  Odisha government Odisha COVID Odisha Andhra bordr
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp