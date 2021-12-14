Man arrested for sodomising kids in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA : A 30-year-old man accused of sodomising children was rescued by Uditnagar police from the clutches of an angry mob at Malgodam here on Monday.

The accused was identified as Md Kalia. Sources said two children, aged five and seven, who were allegedly sodomised by the accused, narrated their ordeal to their parents on Sunday night. Enraged, the parents with help of neighbours launched a search for Kalia but could not find him in the night.

On Monday, locals spotted Kalia and gave him a thrashing before police rescued him. Reportedly, Kalia was forcing kids into performing unnatural sex for the last over six months. He is suspected to have sodomised at least 10 children of the area.

Uditnagar IIC Bulu Swain said separate complaints were received from the parents of the two victims. The accused has been booked on the charge of unnatural sex under section 377 of IPC and would be produced in court on Tuesday after completion of necessary formalities.

Further investigation is underway. The accused, who owns a roadside fast food stall, allegedly sodomised kids inside a secluded rest room behind a public toilet at Malgodam slum.