STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha police crack Palur Road loot case, arrest three with Rs 3.7 lakh cash

Rambha police arrested three persons for their involvement in the loot incident on Palur Road last week and recovered the stolen Rs 3.70 lakh cash from them on Sunday night.

Published: 14th December 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Rambha police arrested three persons for their involvement in the loot incident on Palur Road last week and recovered the stolen Rs 3.70 lakh cash from them on Sunday night. The accused were identified as mastermind Manas Pahan (36) and his accomplices Goutam Jena (24) and Dinabandhu Palai (20) of Titipi village within Krushnaprasad police limits in Puri district.

Ganjam Additional SP Thakur Prasad Patra said that on December 10, 60-year-old Rabindra Sahu, who runs a stationery shop at Charichakka in Krushnaprasad, was on way to Berhampur in his van when three bike-borne miscreants intercepted his vehicle near Saheb Canal.

They attacked Rabindra with sharp weapons and snatched the bag containing Rs 3.70 lakh cash. Surprisingly, Manas, who was driving the van, escaped unhurt. On being informed, Ramba IIC Diptiranjan Behera reached the spot and rushed injured Rabindra to the hospital.

During interrogation, Manas told police that he tried his best to save Rabindra and recover the cash bag but failed. Suspecting his version, police subjected Manas to intense grilling following which he broke down and confessed to his involvement in the loot. 

Patra said that Manas hatched the plan to loot Rabindra and roped in Goutam and Dinabandhu. He also promised the duo that they will get Rs 50,000 each from the loot money. However, since police had intensified investigation, the accused trio did not distribute the money.

Basing on the information provided  by Manas, Rambha police arrested Goutam and Dinabandhu from their native village on Sunday night and recovered the looted cash along with the sharp weapon. The accused trio was produced in court on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rambha police Palur Road Ganjam Police
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp