Odisha police crack Palur Road loot case, arrest three with Rs 3.7 lakh cash

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Rambha police arrested three persons for their involvement in the loot incident on Palur Road last week and recovered the stolen Rs 3.70 lakh cash from them on Sunday night. The accused were identified as mastermind Manas Pahan (36) and his accomplices Goutam Jena (24) and Dinabandhu Palai (20) of Titipi village within Krushnaprasad police limits in Puri district.

Ganjam Additional SP Thakur Prasad Patra said that on December 10, 60-year-old Rabindra Sahu, who runs a stationery shop at Charichakka in Krushnaprasad, was on way to Berhampur in his van when three bike-borne miscreants intercepted his vehicle near Saheb Canal.

They attacked Rabindra with sharp weapons and snatched the bag containing Rs 3.70 lakh cash. Surprisingly, Manas, who was driving the van, escaped unhurt. On being informed, Ramba IIC Diptiranjan Behera reached the spot and rushed injured Rabindra to the hospital.

During interrogation, Manas told police that he tried his best to save Rabindra and recover the cash bag but failed. Suspecting his version, police subjected Manas to intense grilling following which he broke down and confessed to his involvement in the loot.

Patra said that Manas hatched the plan to loot Rabindra and roped in Goutam and Dinabandhu. He also promised the duo that they will get Rs 50,000 each from the loot money. However, since police had intensified investigation, the accused trio did not distribute the money.

Basing on the information provided by Manas, Rambha police arrested Goutam and Dinabandhu from their native village on Sunday night and recovered the looted cash along with the sharp weapon. The accused trio was produced in court on Monday.