Outstanding dues of NINL staff paid: Centre

Published: 14th December 2021 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as employees of the Nilachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) have been complaining about pending salary since March 2020, the Centre on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that the public sector company has paid the outstanding dues to its staff till December 2020.

Replying to a query by BJD MP Pinaki Mishra, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said that employee-related issues of the company are within the purview of present management and promoters of NINL. The company has informed that outstanding dues of salary of employees up to December, 2020, have been disbursed. 

Further, the shareholders have signed a waterfall agreement among themselves for distribution of disinvestment receipts, which ranks priority for payment of various dues and liabilities of NINL. “Payment of dues of employees get the highest priority from the proceeds of the sale. There are employee protection provisions in the definitive agreement to be entered with by shareholders and successful bidders,” he said. 

The Union Minister, however, did not respond to Mishra’s queries on the service terms and conditions of NINL employees after disinvestment. Karad said that the Centre accorded ‘in-principle’ approval on January 8, 2020 for strategic disinvestment of the entire shareholding of all four CPSEs and two State PSUs shareholding (93.71 per cent) in NINL through a single transaction. 

Expression of Interest (EoI) was invited on January 25, 2021. After shortlisting of bidders and an elaborate process of due diligence, request for proposal (RFP) document stated NINL is a joint venture company of four CPSEs- MMTC Limited (49.78 per cent), NMDC Limited (10.10 per cent), Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) and MECON Limited with a stake of 0.68 per cent each.

The two PSUs of Odisha government- Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Orissa Ltd. (IPICOL) and Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) are shareholders of 12 per cent and 20.47 per cent.  MMTC Limited is the controlling promoter in NINL and the Centre does not have any share in the company.

