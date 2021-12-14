STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Panchayat polls to be announced very soon: Odisha Election Commission

As the preparation for the panchayat polls is almost over, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday said that the dates will be announced very soon.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the preparation for the panchayat polls is almost over, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday said that the dates will be announced very soon. 

The polls will likely be announced in the last week of this month and held in February next year. Elections will have to be held by March, 2022, as the term of all the Panchayati Raj institutions will be over by that time.

The SEC said that the final voters' list will be published on December 16. Polling will be held with party symbols for 853 zilla parishads. Elections in 91,916 wards and 6,794 panchayats will be conducted on non-party basis. 

The Commission said additional ballot boxes are being procured from neighbouring states as elections will be held by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. For the first time, central counting will be done for the panchayat elections.

Earlier, counting was done at the polling booths. Reservation of seats at the ward, panchayat and ZP levels has already been finalised and published. Besides, the SEC has raised the expenditure limit for candidates contesting the elections.

However, the Opposition BJP and Congress have criticised the State government over the reservation of seats which they allege has many discrepancies. Alleging that the reservation of seats has been done to favour the ruling BJD, the Opposition has demanded that it should be scrapped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Election Commission Odisha panchayat polls Odisha rural elections
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp