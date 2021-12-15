STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP seeks Sanjay Dasburma's ouster from Board

The family of Chitta informed the local police about his missing but the police allegedly did nothing to trace him. His body was later recovered from Nuanai near Puri on Monday.

Published: 15th December 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The BJP on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma for his alleged involvement in the mysterious death of his associate Chitta Ranjan Palei.

BJP MLA from Brahmagiri Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra told a media conference that Chitta went missing on Saturday night after attending a feast hosted by another aide of Dasburma, Jagannath Sarangi alias Jaga at Matiapada in Puri. Biplab Dalei, the personal security officer (PSO) of Dasburma also attended the feast.

The family of Chitta informed the local police about his missing but the police allegedly did nothing to trace him. His body was later recovered from Nuanai near Puri on Monday. Questioning the silence of Dasburma and inaction of the police, Mohapatra said this case will meet the same fate as Mamita Meher and Mahanga double murder cases.

“Now the parents and the wife of the deceased have been openly alleging the involvement of Dasburma in the murder of Chitta and demanding that the BJD leader, his PSO and Jaga be brought under the ambit of the investigation”, he said. Though the police had registered a murder case and started investigation, the BJP legislator sought to know if the law will take its course and Dasburma and his aides named in the FIR.

Demanding his resignation for a fair trial, Mohapatra said that since Dasburma is holding an important post with Cabinet Minister rank, he has the privilege to evade arrest and misuse his position to derail the investigation. He further demanded that the mobile call records of all the accused persons including Dasburma be verified and the same should be part of the investigation.

Earlier, Dasburma was embroiled in the controversial murder of Ayurvedic doctor Madhabilata Pradhan in 2012 and investment of chit fund money in companies owned by his family members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Dasburma
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp