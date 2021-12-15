BJP seeks Sanjay Dasburma's ouster from Board

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The BJP on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma for his alleged involvement in the mysterious death of his associate Chitta Ranjan Palei.

BJP MLA from Brahmagiri Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra told a media conference that Chitta went missing on Saturday night after attending a feast hosted by another aide of Dasburma, Jagannath Sarangi alias Jaga at Matiapada in Puri. Biplab Dalei, the personal security officer (PSO) of Dasburma also attended the feast.

The family of Chitta informed the local police about his missing but the police allegedly did nothing to trace him. His body was later recovered from Nuanai near Puri on Monday. Questioning the silence of Dasburma and inaction of the police, Mohapatra said this case will meet the same fate as Mamita Meher and Mahanga double murder cases.

“Now the parents and the wife of the deceased have been openly alleging the involvement of Dasburma in the murder of Chitta and demanding that the BJD leader, his PSO and Jaga be brought under the ambit of the investigation”, he said. Though the police had registered a murder case and started investigation, the BJP legislator sought to know if the law will take its course and Dasburma and his aides named in the FIR.

Demanding his resignation for a fair trial, Mohapatra said that since Dasburma is holding an important post with Cabinet Minister rank, he has the privilege to evade arrest and misuse his position to derail the investigation. He further demanded that the mobile call records of all the accused persons including Dasburma be verified and the same should be part of the investigation.

Earlier, Dasburma was embroiled in the controversial murder of Ayurvedic doctor Madhabilata Pradhan in 2012 and investment of chit fund money in companies owned by his family members.