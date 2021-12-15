STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMF spending on health services goes for naught

The closed orthopaedic OPD in Sundargarh DHH on Sunday  | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  With a fractured toe, 62-year-old Jagannath Kaudi of Beheradihi gram panchayat in Balishankara block has been running to the DHH, located 25 km away from his village, for days but has been deprived of treatment. Kaudi is just one of the many patients who have been visiting hospitals from far flung areas for treatment only to be disappointed due to the absence of specialists in many disciplines and erratic timing of doctors at the hospitals.  

Even though a whopping share from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund is being spent on improving healthcare in tribal-dominated Sundargarh, in reality, specialist doctors  and services continue to elude poor patients at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). 

Kaudi, a poor daily wager, said he suffered multiple injuries in an accident last month and since then, his right toe remains swollen and hurts. He visited the DHH to consult the specialist on Saturday but found the orthopaedic OPD closed. He was forced to visit the general OPD and the X-Ray report revealed a fracture.

“I was informed that the specialist at the orthopaedic OPD would be open on Monday. When I went there on Monday, the specialist sent me to get another X-Ray done. I returned with the report at around 12.45 pm and found that the doctor has left for the day,” Kaudi said. He continues to suffer as visiting the DHH many times is difficult for him with an injured toe.

Social activist Natakishore Mishra said the DMF has appointed several contractual specialists for different OPDs at the DHH. However, the specialist services are not available on all days which is unfortunate. 
Contacted, Chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said some contractual doctors have conditionally joined the DHH to provide OPD services five days a week. However, arrangements have been made to run important OPDs in gynaecology, orthopaedic, paediatric and medicine for six days a week. He also assured to ensure that specialist OPDs are run properly.  
 

