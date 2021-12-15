DRDO turns off lights for Olive Ridleys

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has turned off bright lights at the missile testing centre at Abdul Kalam island to ensure safe arrival of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary.

A large number of Olive Ridleys has already congregated in the seawater near Nasi-1 and 2 islands within the marine sanctuary. Gahirmatha range officer Debashis Bhoi said artificial lighting at the missile test range disorients hatching turtles and adult females.

DRDO has been helping forest officials conserve the turtles as Nasi-1 and 2 islands are situated near Abdul Kalam Island. Officials of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and Dhamra port were also asked not to use powerful lighting systems as a large number of turtles have arrived for mating, the DFO informed.

A few years back, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) had helped Dhamra port to install turtle friendly lights to facilitate nesting of Olive Ridleys at Gahirmatha beach. All lights have now been directed downward for which the sky is not glowing.