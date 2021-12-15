STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC to monitor condition of Nimpur rehab colony  

The court took the decision on Monday after going through a video presentation of the ground situation in the colony.

Published: 15th December 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 10:47 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has decided to monitor the living condition of the people who where evicted by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) from the slums along Taladanda canal  and settled at Nimpur colony. The CMC has constructed over 1,000 houses for resettlement of the evicted persons.

The court took the decision on Monday after going through a video presentation of the ground situation in the colony. It was submitted to the court by the CMC in pursuance to a direction issued by the former on November 29. 

The civic body tried to assure the court that steps have already been initiated to improve the living condition of the colony’s residents and the process will be completed within three months. However, the Court said it would review the works undertaken in the colony within a month. 

A division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra said, “The court will again be given a live real-time video presentation of the situation in the colony. By that time, the court expects the nearest available primary health centre (PHC) to be properly stocked with equipment, drugs and full complement of medical personnel and staff. The PHC will be included in the real-time video presentation”.

The bench further said that an affidavit will be filed by the next date by a senior officer of the CMC on the nearest educational facility available for the children of the colony. The court was hearing a PIL filed by Ruja Bibi and four others alleging lack of basic amenities like waste and sewerage water disposal, toilet in each household, electricity and anganwadi centre in the colony. On November 29, it had directed the CMC to present a live demonstration of the present status of the colony in terms of cleanliness, sanitation, garbage removal, basic necessities and standard of living of the inhabitants. 

After going through the video on the day, the bench said that from what is visible in the video, there is so much more that needs to be done in terms of sanitation, drainage, toilet facilities, construction of compound wall, among other things. While posting the matter to January 17, the bench observed that even the basic standard of decent living is not yet in place in the colony. “Since the video presentation spoke for itself, there was no need for any arguments to be advanced either on the side of the petitioner or by the CMC”, it added.

