‘Murder’ of Dasburma aide: Family demands CB probe

Five persons including Chitta’s friend Jagannath detained by police 

Published: 15th December 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

PURI:  A day after Chitta Ranjan Palei’s body was recovered from Nuanai river, family members on Tuesday sought a Crime Branch (CB) probe into his ‘murder’.  Chitta (22), a native of Sanabenakudi village in Brahmagiri, was a close associate of BJD leader and deputy chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma. Missing since Saturday, his body was found floating in Nuanai on Monday.

Chitta’s sister Gili Palei and uncle Purna Chandra Palei met Puri SP K Vishal Singh and claimed that the youth was murdered in a planned manner. They alleged that Chitta’s friend Jagannath Sarangi had killed him. “Jagannath had taken around `3 lakh from Chitta but was refusing to pay the amount back. Due to this reason, he killed Chitta,” they alleged and demanded a CB probe into the murder.

Notably, the SP has already formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Chitta’s death. The SIT is being headed by Puri Additional SP Purna Chandra Pradhan. On the day, Chitta’s body was handed over to family members after postmortem. The youth’s last rites were performed at Sanabenakudi.

IG Narasingh Bhol along with the Puri SP visited the spot where shoes, bike and mobile phone of Chitta were recovered. Dasburma also met Bhol and Singh seeking a thorough investigation into Chitta’s death and immediate arrest of the culprits involved.

Sources said Sadar police has detained five persons including Jagannath in this connection and is interrogating them. While arrests are yet to be made in the case, scientific teams and dog squads have been pressed into service as part of the investigation.

Reportedly, Chitta had gone to attend a picnic with his friends on Friday night. When he did not return home, family members lodged a missing complaint with police. During search, the cops found Jagannath with critical injuries near Gadamrugasira village within Sadar police limits. Police also found blood stains and Chitta’s belongings at the spot.

