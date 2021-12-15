STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen launches BSKY smart health cards in two more districts

The CM announced projects worth Rs 1,000 crore for Nayagarh on the occasion. Besides, a mega drinking water project is being planned in the district which will benefit eight lakh people.

Published: 15th December 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JAGATSINGHPUR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards for Nayagarh and Jagatsinghpur districts on virtual mode. Around 16.6 lakh people of these two districts will be benefited from the scheme.

The CM announced projects worth Rs 1,000 crore for Nayagarh on the occasion. Besides, a mega drinking water project is being planned in the district which will benefit eight lakh people. Similarly, he announced projects worth Rs 800 crore for Jagatsinghpur.

Naveen said all families of Paradip and Jagatsinghpur towns will be provided safe drinking water. With Nayagarh and Jagatsinghpur, 28 districts of the State have been covered under the scheme so far. 

