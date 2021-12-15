STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No schools in new address, children of oustees drop out  

Around 3,000 people of 708 families were evicted from slums at Medical Road, Taladanda Canal Road and Jobra for expansion of the hospital one-and-a-half years back.

Children of the evicted persons at Nimpur rehabilitation colony I Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Slum dwellers who were relocated at Nimpur colony near Jagatpur for expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital, are worried about education of their children which has come to a halt for over a year. They alleged that Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) did not facilitate admission of their  children to schools close to Nimpur despite assuring them to do so.

Around 3,000 people of 708 families were evicted from slums at Medical Road, Taladanda Canal Road and Jobra for expansion of the hospital one-and-a-half years back. They were relocated to a site on the banks of Birupa river at Nimpur. Of them, 500 are children. 

Before the eviction, the children were enrolled in schools at Mangalabag, Ranihat College Square and Jobra. Now that offline classes have resumed for students of Class VI to X, it is difficult for them to travel 5 km every day to school. As a majority of the parents are daily wagers, neither can they afford to drop their children at schools every day nor provide them smartphones to attend virtual classes. 

The School and Mass Education department’s directive of providing travel expenses to students who stay more than one km away from their schools is not applicable for the displaced persons’ wards. Left with no option, a majority of the children has dropped out of schools. 

CMC slum improvement officer Swetapadma Satapathy said two voluntary organisations have been approached to provide primary education to the relocated slum children for the time being. 
She said a decision on education of children who were enrolled in Classes VI to X will be taken soon.  

