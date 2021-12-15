State to get 11 new cyber crime police stations: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha will soon get 11 new specialised police stations to deal with the mounting menace of cyber crime. Announcing this on Tuesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that cyber fraud has emerged a major challenge for police across the globe and such incidents are also increasing in the State. He said tackling cyber crime and economic offences requires specialised knowledge and the new police stations will deal with the problem while ensuring justice for the victims.

The police stations will come up at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Angul, Koraput, Bhawanipatna, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal and Puri. At present, the State has three cyber crime police stations at Sambalpur, Rourkela and Berhampur.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned 154 more posts of police personnel and 90 positions for techincal experts for the new police stations. The posts include 14 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors, as many assistant sub-inspectors and constables in the communications wing and 56 general duty constables. Besides, 90 finance and accounts analysts, IT experts and cyber forensic experts will be appointed at the police stations.