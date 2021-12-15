STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

State to get 11 new cyber crime police stations: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha will soon get 11 new specialised police stations to deal with the mounting menace of cyber crime.

Published: 15th December 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

hacking, snooping, cyber crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha will soon get 11 new specialised police stations to deal with the mounting menace of cyber crime. Announcing this on Tuesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that cyber fraud has emerged a major challenge for police across the globe and such incidents are also increasing in the State. He said tackling cyber crime and economic offences requires specialised knowledge and the new police stations will deal with the problem while ensuring justice for the victims. 

The police stations will come up at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Angul, Koraput, Bhawanipatna, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal and Puri. At present, the State has three cyber crime police stations at Sambalpur, Rourkela and Berhampur. 

The Chief Minister also sanctioned 154 more posts of police personnel and 90 positions for techincal experts for the new police stations. The posts include 14 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors, as many assistant sub-inspectors and constables in the communications wing and 56 general duty constables. Besides, 90 finance and accounts analysts, IT experts and cyber forensic experts will be appointed at the police stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
naveen patnaik
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp