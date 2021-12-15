Sunil Bansal appointed as Odisha Police chief

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Wednesday appointed Sunil Kumar Bansal as the new Director-General of Police (DGP), Odisha.

Office of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik formally announced the appointment of Bansal, a 1987 batch IPS officer.

Bansal, who is on central deputation, is currently serving as the Special Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and will assume charge of the new DGP from January 1, 2022. He will succeed Odisha DGP from 1986 batch IPS officer Abhay who will be completing his two-year tenure on December 31 this year.

The 1987 batch IPS officer has served extensively in IB.

Before being elevated to the post of special director IB in October 2020, he was serving as the additional director IB. The senior IPS officer also had a stint as Joint Director (IB) in New Delhi.

Initiating the process for the appointment of the new DGP in October last week, the State Government had submitted a panel of names to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The MHA then sent the list of three empanelled officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which then scrutinised it and approved the names of three senior IPS officers and asked the Odisha government to pick one name for the top post of police administration in the state.