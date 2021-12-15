STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sunil Bansal appointed as Odisha Police chief

Office of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik formally announced the appointment of Bansal, a 1987 batch IPS officer.

Published: 15th December 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar Bansal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Wednesday appointed Sunil Kumar Bansal as the new Director-General of Police (DGP), Odisha.

Office of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik formally announced the appointment of Bansal, a 1987 batch IPS officer.

Bansal, who is on central deputation, is currently serving as the Special Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and will assume charge of the new DGP from January 1, 2022. He will succeed Odisha DGP from 1986 batch IPS officer Abhay who will be completing his two-year tenure on December 31 this year.

The 1987 batch IPS officer has served extensively in IB.

Before being elevated to the post of special director IB in October 2020, he was serving as the additional director IB. The senior IPS officer also had a stint as Joint Director (IB) in New Delhi.

Initiating the process for the appointment of the new DGP in October last week, the State Government had submitted a panel of names to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The MHA then sent the list of three empanelled officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which then scrutinised it and approved the names of three senior IPS officers and asked the Odisha government to pick one name for the top post of police administration in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal IB Naveen Patnaik Odisha police
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp