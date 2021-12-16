STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
7 projects worth Rs 500 crore get Odisha government nod

The projects approved by the single window panel are in the sectors of textile, apparel, paper products, renewable energy, tourism,  iron ore beneficiation and downstream industries in steel sector.

Published: 16th December 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 11:04 AM

BHUBANESWAR:  The State-level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Wednesday gave in-principle approval to seven investment projects envisaging investment of around Rs 511.19 crore and employment for 6,402 persons.

The projects approved by the single window panel are in the sectors of textile, apparel, paper products, renewable energy, tourism,  iron ore beneficiation and downstream industries in the steel sector, said Principal Secretary Industries Hemant Sharma.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved the proposal of Ambattur Fashions to set up an apparel manufacturing unit at Chandaka in Khurda district with an investment of Rs 51 crore. The unit has employment opportunities for over 4,700 persons.

Wild Lotus Fashions has proposed to set up a garment manufacturing unit at the Chhatabar Industrial Estate in Khurda district with an investment of Rs 52.62 crore. The panel also approved the proposal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited for setting up a 10 MW solar power plant in Boudh district with an investment of Rs 52.28 crore. Proposal of PTCL Infrastructure Limited for expansion of its iron ore beneficiation plant from 1.5 MTPA to 2.5 MTPA at Barbil, Keonjhar, with an investment of Rs 120 crore was also approved.

The Chief Secretary asked IPICOL and departments concerned to facilitate expeditious grounding of the projects, construction of the industries and ensure that the manpower requirement of these units is filled up with people ‘skilled in Odisha’.The SLSWCA had approved eight projects worth Rs 1,872.11 crore with employment opportunities for 3,461 persons three weeks back.

GREEN SIGNAL

Kraft paper unit - Balasore

Four-star hotel - Khurda

Tube & pipe manufacturing unit - Sambalpur 

CS directs IPICOL and departments concerned to facilitate expeditious grounding of the projects

