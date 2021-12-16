STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NITI Aayog team meets Odisha government on state’s growth plan

Leading a team of officials of the plan panel, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that engagement with all the states is required to develop together by sharing ideas.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attending the NITI Aayog conference virtually (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar held a series of meetings and discussed a wide range of issues with the State government and representatives of industry, academics and civil society to share ideas in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Leading a team of officials of the plan panel, Kumar said that engagement with all the states is required to develop together by sharing ideas. “This is a part of our efforts to visit and engage with all states and discuss various issues. We also discuss the blueprint of development with the state governments,” Kumar told media persons here.

On a three-day visit, Kumar and his team met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik followed by an official level meeting with Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena and secretaries of some key departments.

On the discussion with senior officers of the State, Kumar said that in the presence of senior officers from NITI Aayog, the State government was apprised of its opportunity areas such as connectivity, low railway density, compliance burden and critical areas that can hack growth, particularly the State’s potential for mining.

In the afternoon, the deputy chief of NITI Aayog interacted with representatives of different industry associations to get their feedback on different issues concerning growth of industrialisation in Odisha.
This was followed by meeting with civil society organisations on localising sustainable development goals. The third session was interaction with academicians on educational transformation in the State.

