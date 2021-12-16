STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shortage of Doctors hits healthcare in Mayurbhanj

Patients have to travel 125 km to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital for medical emergencies or private clinics which charge a heft sum for treatment, sources said.

Published: 16th December 2021

Karanjia sub-divisional hospital in Mayurbhanj district

Karanjia sub-divisional hospital in Mayurbhanj district (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Shortage of doctors in Karanjia sub-divisional hospital has affected healthcare services in the region that caters to five blocks. The facility is operating with 12 doctors, seven staff nurses and 50 per cent paramedical staff out of the sanctioned strength of 23 doctors and 25 staff nurses. 

This has triggered resentment among locals of five blocks including Thakurmunda, Karanjia, Jashipur, Raruan and Sukruli besides Patna and Saharapada blocks in Keonjhar district who depend heavily on the hospital. 

Sources said, patients have to travel 125 km to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) for medical emergencies or private clinics which charge a heft sum for treatment. “The three ICUs in the hospital are unable to cater to the needs of all patients. Along with staff, it is the need of the hour to increase the number of ICUs as well as bed strength and oxygen supply,” said Biswajit Choudhury and Bhubanbihari Sahu of Karanjia town. 

Alongside, an eye hospital established on the premises 15 years back lies defunct due to shortage of doctors. Similarly, a mother and child hospital set up five years back has six vacant posts along with absence of a child specialist, rendering it useless. Out of two sanctioned gynaecologist positions, only one has been filled. As a temporary arrangement, a doctor from Tata CHC Jashipur has been deputed to the hospital recently to serve as a medicine specialist. 

Contacted, SDMO Dr Akshay Rath said that Health Department have been apprised of the matter. Out of around 549 sanctioned posts of doctors in Mayurbhanj  district, 325 are still lying vacant. 
 

