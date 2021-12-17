STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24-yr-old patient ‘jumps’ to death at Angul District Hospital

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A young patient jumped to death from the top floor of Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) building on Thursday.

He was identified as 24-year-old Chikun Biswal of Gotamara village. Police said Chikun was admitted to the DHH after consuming poison at his home on Wednesday night over some family dispute.

In the morning, Chikun’s condition became stable and he was about to be discharged. However, the youth managed to get away from his bed, climbed to the fifth floor of the DHH and jumped to his death.
Angul IIC Prabhat Kumar Tripathy said on being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the body for postmortem. 

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is on to ascertain the cause behind the youth’s death. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Trilochan Pradhan said he has ordered an inquiry into the incident. 

“The youth was admitted to the DHH on Wednesday night and undergoing treatment for poisoning. But suddenly in the morning, he jumped from the hospital building and died. I have asked the additional district medical officer (medical) to find out details about the circumstances under which he took the extreme step. Police are also investigating the matter,” the CDMO added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

