In a first, Odisha government appoints 6,131 teachers in one batch

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that education is a reflection of the collective hopes and aspirations of society.

Distributing recruitment letters to 6,131 newly appointed teachers at a function in the Kalinga Stadium here, the Chief Minister said that this is for the first time that the State government has appointed so many teachers in one batch. The teachers will be posted in 1,075 schools reconstructed under the first phase of the school transformation programme under the 5T initiative.

The newly appointed teachers include 2,236 arts teachers, 1,779 science teachers, 829 Hindi teachers, 796 Sanskrit and PET teachers and 3 Telugu teachers. They were appointed within 47 days, a release issued from the Chief Minister’s office said.

The government has set a target to fill up 11,000 posts of teachers in the first phase. Inaugurating the orientation programme for the teachers, the Chief Minister said that children are the future of the nation and symbol of infinite possibilities. Stating that teachers play a key role in instilling hope and empowering the imagination of the students, he advised them to work for ensuring the blossoming of creativity and confidence among the students. He said that education and health services are the primary focus area of the government.