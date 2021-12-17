STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man kills neighbour for peeing in front of house

Published: 17th December 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 35-year-old man killed his neighbour for urinating in front of his house at Nimapada village within Jagatsinghpur police limits on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Abhay Kumar Nayak, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. The accused, Susriranjan Biswal, is absconding. 

Sources said Biswal and Nayak were at loggerheads over some family dispute and engaged in fights regularly. To incense his neighbour, Nayak used to urinate in front of Biswal’s house frequently. On the day, Nayak again committed the act which infuriated Biswal. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked Nayak with a lathi. Nayak fell down unconscious and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital,

Jagatsinghpur. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. However, he succumbed during treatment.

Nayak’s wife Krishna Manjari lodged an FIR with Jagatsinghpur police in this regard based on which a case was registered. Efforts are on to nab the accused who is on the run, police said.

