Cold wave sweeps south Odisha's Koraput and Kandhamal districts

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BERHAMPUR: Cold wave has gripped several parts of Koraput and Kandhamal districts with night temperature dipping below 7 degree Celsius in many places, affecting normal life badly.

Chilly weather was witnessed in hilly areas of Koraput, Semiliguda, Laxmipur, Nandapur, Lamtaput, and Dasmantpur. While the night temperature hovered below 6 degree Celsius in these areas, the plains of Jeypore, Borrigumma, Kotpad, Kundra and Boipariguda recorded temperatures below 7 degree Celsius.

Some areas in Pottangi, Deomali, Putsil and Kotia recorded temperatures below 5 degree Celsius as well. Normal life has been badly hit due to the cold condition with locals preferring to stay indoors after sundown. Roads and streets wear a deserted look during evening hours. Besides, vehicular traffic was hit in Jeypore, Sunki and Lakhimpur ghat as thick fog engulfed the roads even during the day.

"We have alerted the BDOs of different blocks and executive engineers of municipalities to open night shelters for the homeless," said Gyanjit Tripathy, Koraput district emergency officer. Sources said, the cold condition would further intensify in next couple of days.

Meanwhile, Daringbadi in Kandhamal registered the lowest minimum temperature in the State at 6.5 degrees Celsius for the fourth consecutive day.