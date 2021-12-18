STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cold wave sweeps south Odisha's Koraput and Kandhamal districts

While the night temperature hovered below 6 degree Celsius in these areas, the plains of Jeypore, Borrigumma, Kotpad, Kundra and Boipariguda recorded temperatures below 7 degree Celsius.

Published: 18th December 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal women gather around a bonfire for warmth in Pottangi | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BERHAMPUR:  Cold wave has gripped several parts of Koraput and Kandhamal districts with night temperature dipping below 7 degree Celsius in many places, affecting normal life badly.  

Chilly weather was witnessed in hilly areas of Koraput, Semiliguda, Laxmipur, Nandapur, Lamtaput, and Dasmantpur. While the night temperature hovered below 6 degree Celsius in these areas, the plains of Jeypore, Borrigumma, Kotpad, Kundra and Boipariguda recorded temperatures below 7 degree Celsius.

Some areas in Pottangi, Deomali, Putsil and Kotia recorded temperatures below 5 degree Celsius as well. Normal life has been badly hit due to the cold condition with locals preferring to stay indoors after sundown. Roads and streets wear a deserted look during evening hours. Besides, vehicular traffic was hit in Jeypore, Sunki and Lakhimpur ghat as thick fog engulfed the roads even during the day. 

"We have alerted the BDOs of different blocks and executive engineers of municipalities to open night shelters for the homeless," said Gyanjit Tripathy, Koraput district emergency officer. Sources said, the cold condition would further intensify in next couple of days.

Meanwhile, Daringbadi in Kandhamal  registered the lowest minimum temperature in the State at 6.5 degrees Celsius for the fourth consecutive day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kandhamal district Koraput Odisha cold wave
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp