Cold winter in, Daringbadi dips to 6.5°C 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mercury plummeted in several parts of Odisha on Friday with Daringbadi remaining the coldest at 6.5 degree Celsius, this winter’s lowest minimum (night) temperature in the State. Nine places in the State recorded less than 11 degree Celsius during the period.Phulbani recorded 7.5 degree Celsius, Koraput 9, Titlagarh 9.3, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar 9.6 degree each, Sundargarh and Bhawanipatna 10 degree each, and Chandbali 10.8 degree.

Odisha Met office stated that the minimum temperature was below normal at one or two places over north coastal and south interior region. The minimum temperature was below normal at most places in the south coastal region and at many places in the northern region on Friday morning.“Chilly conditions are prevailing in Odisha under the influence of northerly and north-westerly winds. Minimum temperature is likely to remain below normal by 3 degree Celsius to 4 degree in the State for the next four to five days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Dense fog occurred at one or two places in Kandhamal district and shallow to moderate fog prevailed at isolated places in Gajapati, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Friday morning. Fog/mist is expected in Bhubaneswar on Saturday morning and minimum temperature is likely to be less than 12 degree Celsius in the city, said Das.