STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cold winter in, Daringbadi dips to 6.5°C 

Odisha Met office stated that the minimum temperature was below normal at one or two places over north coastal and south interior region.

Published: 18th December 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mercury plummeted in several parts of Odisha on Friday with Daringbadi remaining the coldest at 6.5 degree Celsius, this winter’s lowest minimum (night) temperature in the State. Nine places in the State recorded less than 11 degree Celsius during the period.Phulbani recorded 7.5 degree Celsius, Koraput 9, Titlagarh 9.3, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar 9.6 degree each, Sundargarh and Bhawanipatna 10 degree each, and Chandbali 10.8 degree.

Odisha Met office stated that the minimum temperature was below normal at one or two places over north coastal and south interior region. The minimum temperature was below normal at most places in the south coastal region and at many places in the northern region on Friday morning.“Chilly conditions are prevailing in Odisha under the influence of northerly and north-westerly winds. Minimum temperature is likely to remain below normal by 3 degree Celsius to 4 degree in the State for the next four to five days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Dense fog occurred at one or two places in Kandhamal district and  shallow to moderate fog prevailed at isolated places in Gajapati,  Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Friday morning. Fog/mist is expected in Bhubaneswar on Saturday morning and minimum temperature is likely to be less than 12 degree Celsius in the city, said Das.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp