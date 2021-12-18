STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cong demands Dasburma arrest in Palei murder case

Alleging that truth never came to the fore in these cases, Mohapatra said that a crime branch probe has been ordered only to protect the guilty in the Palei case.

Published: 18th December 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 12:08 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Friday demanded the arrest of general secretary (office) of the BJD and deputy chairman of the Odisha State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy to murder his associate Chitta Ranjan Palei.

The OPCC also demanded that the killing should be investigated by a court monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) as a Crime Branch probe can never bring out the truth because of involvement of a powerful ruling party leader. Criticising the police for working at the behest of the government, OPCC spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra told media persons that if police has the guts, it should arrest him.

Stating that this is not for the first time that senior BJD leaders are suspected to be involved in such cases, the Congress leader referred to Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra in Mamita Meher case, Law Minister Pratap Jena in Mahanga double murder case, Forest Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha in the murder of ACF Soumya Ranjan and Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo in Pari case. Alleging that truth never came to the fore in these cases, Mohapatra said that a crime branch probe has been ordered only to protect the guilty in the Palei case.

