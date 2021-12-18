STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curtains come down on Kala Kumbh fest

Published: 18th December 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Artistes performing Sambalpuri dance during valedictory ceremony of Kala Kumbh in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The six-day mega artists workshop – ‘Kala Kumbh’ - that celebrated the heroic lives and struggles of unsung heroes of India’s freedom movement concluded at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here on Friday.

Artists from across India including Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, North East and Andhra Pradesh participated in the workshop and portrayed the freedom movement in different artistic forms like Pattachitra, Talapatrachitra, Manjusa, Madhubani and Jadupatua, on the campus. They painted five scrolls of 75 metres showcasing the legacy of India’s freedom struggle and these will form an integral part of the next Republic Day celebrations.

At the workshop which is a unique collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Defence, the art narratives revolved around tales of valour from the above mentioned states and stories of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle. 

Director General of National Gallery of Modern Art, Ministry of Culture, Adwaita Gadanayak said that the workshop also intended to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage of indigenous and contemporary visual art practices. “It was an embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political and economic identity, which was intended to be prominently represented on the large scale”, he said.

Earlier, a memorandum was signed between KIIT & KISS and the National Gallery of Modern Art to work jointly to protect, preserve and promote tribal art, craft, stories and culture through research and documentation, exhibitions of contemporary artworks, seminars, conferences, and exchange visits for the tribal artisans. This is the first of its kind in India.

KIIT & KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta said that it is a matter of pride for Odisha that such a mega art workshop was organised here. “Odisha is well known for its rich art. It is a privilege for us to join the Kala Kumbh event”, he said and thanked Gadanayak for his initiative to organise the event at KIIT & KISS. 
Chairman, advisory committee, National Gallery of Modern Art Harshvardhan Sharma and eminent artists Ramahari Jena and Veejayant Das were among the coordinators and mentors of the event. 

