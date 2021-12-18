STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deadline for engineering admission extended

The OPECA had moved the apex court seeking relief following large scale vacancies of engineering seats in privately-managed technical institutions.

Published: 18th December 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The last date for admission to engineering and other courses in various professional colleges and institutions in Odisha has been extended till December 31.Considering the plea of the Odisha Private Engineering College Association (OPECA) for grant of relief in this regard, the Supreme Court has allowed extension of the last date for admission to the engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and other courses in the State. The previous deadline for completion of the admission process was December 15.

The OPECA had moved the apex court seeking relief following large scale vacancies of engineering seats in privately-managed technical institutions.Of 34,000 engineering seats, the OJEE could fill up only 10,000 seats. While 3,500 took admission to government institutes, only 6,500 enrolled in the privately managed engineering and technical colleges. With the private engineering institutions having 30,000 seats, the remaining 23,500 seats fall vacant. The OJEE had handed over the seats to the private colleges last month for filling them up at their level by December 15.

OPECA secretary Binod Dash said after college level admission, around 10,000 seats are still vacant for which extension of enrollment deadline was essential. He also urged the State government to conduct another round of special OJEE to allow candidates, who failed to appear the OJEE 2021, to clear it and enroll into technical and professional courses for the 2021-22 academic year.

