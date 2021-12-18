STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health dept seeks data on intl returnees

Published: 18th December 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Health and Family Welfare department on Friday asked Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to share data on foreign returnees from countries ‘at risk’. Around 600 persons have returned to Bhubaneswar from abroad after November 26.

However, the civic body has not been able to share all their details yet. The zonal deputy commissioners (ZDC) of South-East, South-West and North zones have been instructed to intensify tracking of those whose whereabouts are yet to be traced by the civic body. 

The Health department has also directed the civic body to strengthen screening and testing measures at airport and remain alert in wake of Omicron cases being detected in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.  

